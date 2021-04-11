The Intrinsic Perspective

What problem are you solving?

C. P. Snow, in his 1959 essay The Two Cultures on the split between the humanities and the sciences, bemoaned that:

A good many times I have been present at gatherings of people who, by the standards of the traditional culture, are thought highly educated and who have with considerable gusto been expressing their incredulity at the illiteracy of scientists. Once or twice I have been provoked and have asked the company how many of them could describe the Second Law of Thermodynamics. The response was cold: it was also negative. Yet I was asking something which is the scientific equivalent of: Have you read a work of Shakespeare's?

His point? The world is incredibly epistemologically lopsided. In both directions. Most people walk around with a limp, though they don’t know it. This blog is an attempt at consilience: bridging the Two Cultures of the sciences and humanities by essayistic forays into a wide variety of subjects.

Why should I subscribe?

All I can offer is social proof. Posts from here have made it to #1 on Hacker News and been shared by people with big audiences (e.g., Sam Harris, among others). I can also offer a bunch of blurbs about my writing from other authors, including NYT bestsellers and Hugo-award winners. But ultimately I just hope something clicks with you.

Who are you?

A scientist and author who grew up in his mother’s independent bookstore. I’m known for my debut novel The Revelations, as well as a couple scientific hypotheses, like causal emergence and the Overfitted Brain Hypothesis, and also my nonfiction writing more generally. I received my PhD in neuroscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, working with Giulio Tononi on developing aspects of Integrated Information Theory. I was previously a Forbes 30 Under 30 in science and a New York City Emerging Writer’s Fellow, and now am a research assistant professor at Tufts University in Boston. I live on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

What’s all this unique art?

The Intrinsic Perspective has a resident artist, illustrator Alexander Naughton. His work is dreamlike and fascinating and detailed, and he is open to commissions.

Sponsors

The Intrinsic Perspective is sponsored by the SciArt Initiative, an incredible organization that brings together scientists and artists, emphasizing the similarities between the two.