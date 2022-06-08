Desiderata #2: links and commentary
Plagiarism, aristocratic tutoring, emergence
1.
Why watch other people play video games?
On the weird world of Esports.
AI-art isn't art
: DALL-E and other AI artists offer only the imitation of art.
Secrets of the publishing industry
: How to publish your book and get it attention, an anti-lesson.
2.
Our slow growth is a puzzle. We have generated huge amounts of useful knowledge. We have made it easier and easier to access this knowledge from anywhere in the world. We have Jstor and Google Books to dig through existing knowledge, and easy data analysis with Excel. We can collaborate with people all over the world through Zoom and Slack. And more people than ever are officially working on science, technology, and innovation. How is it that we are experiencing less progress despite all of these advantages, if it isn’t just that ideas are inherently getting harder to find?
One possibility is that there is a hidden factor that is driving research productivity to the floor. . . I will suggest three reasons for why. . .
One reason may be the unique child rearing that certain parents do – which appears to matter even though parenting and schooling normally show very small effects in studies of the population at large. For example,Laszlo Polgar , a Hungarian teacher, intensively trained his three daughters to become chess champions, and was successful with all three. One daughter, Judit, was the highest-ranked female chess player ever, and the only one to reach the top 10. Similarly, James Mill, the Scottish philosopher, politician, and friend of Jeremy Bentham raised his sonJohn Stuart Mill to be perhaps the greatest British public intellectual of the Victorian era with a unique education. The educationalist Benjamin Bloom’s ‘two sigma problem ’ suggested that such results were achievable with a large number of children if children were raised with one-to-one tutoring.
But this brings up the broader problem: what are the things you should cite when writing online? For blogs, newsletters, and outlets, I mean. The easy answer is to cite everything that should be cited—but that’s impossible! In fact, most outlets will purposefully not cite other’s work: click on a link in the NYT and four out of five times it will redirect you to some other NYT page. Such outlets are closed informational ecosystems, with absolutely zero interest in anything like good citation or crediting (strangely, their zealous commitment to not crediting anyone for anything does not affect their prestige).
I wish I had a perfect solution for this problem of citation when writing online. I.m.o., a citation (via at least a link) to other pieces is indicated when the work passes a certain threshold of recency multiplied by relevancy. Should I be scouring blog posts from fifteen years ago to cite? Eh, perhaps not so much. Unless it’s quite literally exactly the same, it’s just too high a standard to uphold. And even if it is the same, online pieces are all living documents—if you end up rediscovering someone else’s piece almost exactly, or toeing the line of what in academia if left uncredited would be plagiarism, you shouldn’t worry too much—yes, it’s fair for the author or a reader to leave a comment saying “Hey, what about this?” but it’s also fair for you to just add in a citation (even if the mention is just a tiny cf. in a footnote) and simply say to the commenter or author who asked: mea cupla, missed this, mea culpa. The author can also debate or defend themselves, saying that actually the citation is not warranted, e.g., it’s too broad and so laying claim to such an idea would be ridiculous, or find earlier sources, etc. These are certainly my standards, a code I choose to live by because I think it’s the reasonable one that works. We shouldn’t make it so authors have to do things perfectly, because then nothing gets done. When I privately reached out to the author of the article, Ben Southwood, to point out that he had written up a miniature version of the exact same thesis to something he had recently read but was not citing, he replied he thought he had cited it and put a link in.
3.
4.
Usually, I get a minimum of two weeks to deliver an illustration but I turned this one around in two days.
First were the initial sketch ideas. Erik liked the idea of the brain being molded so we went with that. Usually I like to come up with at least two ideas but to be honest, this seemed perfect for the essay.
Next I developed the idea by creating a digital collage of my hands massaging a brain. I then drew the collage by hand and scanned the drawing.
I knew I needed something else to give the image some reference to the essay. Then I remembered that famous picture of Einstein with his tongue out. I thought that would be the perfect reaction to a bunch of disembodied hands probing and molding his brain.
I added all the sketches together on photoshop and traced over it digitally. The final addition to the image was the curved and coloured lines inside Einsteins neck to reference curved spacetime, his genius contribution to physics. Erik loved the illustration andhis essay went viral.
5.
But first, we have to answer the question: “How synergistic is this system vs. that system?" which there’s not really a good existent mathematical answer for. So we invented a novel way of measuring the ratio of synergistic vs. redundant information by quantifying how the information is distributed on the lattice of synergistic/unique/redundant for any given system. E.g., left is a 3-element system with low synergy bias, right a system with high.
What we find is that, as predicted, the synergy bias does change across scales. Specifically, the macroscale of something like an XOR gate is far more synergistic than its underlying NAND construction (or other logic gates, we used a mix for some).
This is the intuitively correct result, given that it does seem like something is gained by describing the system as a macroscale of “This is an XOR” rather than at the microscale of “This is four NAND gates.” But notice, the total MI is higher at the microscale as well. So maybe macroscales are more synergistic simply because the dimension reduction is dumping out the redundant information, leading to less total information? Maybe reductionism is still universally the most informative way to model a system?
To check whether the increase in synergy bias came solely from a loss of redundant information, we devised a way to create macroscales that had an identical MI to their microscales. So the total MI is always held constant, even when reduction occurred (e.g., if the MI = 1 bit at the microscale, it would equal 1 bit at the macroscale as well). Since the MI is fixed across scales, any changes in synergy bias can’t be coming from just dumping the redundant information.
What I like about this paper is that (a) we make use of a measure everyone agrees with (the MI), (b) we still show that macroscales can have advantages over microscales in a way that fits with intuitive notions of “emergence,” (c) we rule out that this advantage of macroscale models is due to merely the reduction of redundant information at macroscales. Basically, it is a very nice proof that information loss can occur during reduction (specifically, the loss of synergistic information). This has important implications for scientists, as it means that the most microscopically-detailed models are not always the best models in terms of what types of information they contain.
6.
