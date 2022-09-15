1. This last month The Intrinsic Perspective published:

2. It was an honor to take 1st place and win $5,000 in the annual book review contest over at Scott Alexander’s Astral Codex Ten for “The gossip trap,” a review of David Graeber’s recent book The Dawn of Everything. The anonymity of the contest made the whole thing a delight to participate in, as I got a kick out of speculating privately about the identities of the other authors. Scott reflects:

I was happy with my decision to keep this contest anonymous, because the most “famous” person to enter won first place, and if it had been open-identity I would have wondered whether he was drawing on a pre-existing fan base. But no, Erik can rest assured he is actually very good at writing (which he probably already knew, being a novelist and all, but you never know). In fact, 2 of the 5 winners, plus an extra 1.5 of the remaining finalists, were authors of Substacks which I read and have linked to here (Hoel, Roger’s Bacon, Resident Contrarian, and the extra 0.5 is for Etienne who I didn’t know about before this week but just saw his post Common Tech Jobs Described As Cabals Of Mesoamerican Wizards on the subreddit). I’m always suspicious that everything is fake and good writers aren’t actually good and it’s just a social conspiracy to believe that they are, but these results are a vote in support of our existing writer-identification-institutions (are they all Substack? I guess it’s just Substack).

Now that the prize has been announced and my anonymity over, I published an official version of “The gossip trap” last week on The Intrinsic Perspective. A tour of the latest archeological and anthropological thinking about prehistory, it discusses why civilization took so long to get started (~10,000 BC) given how long humans have been around (~200,000 BC, a discrepancy called the “sapient paradox”), a question I think has a connection to the defining technology of my generation: social media. This will certainly be a topic I return to at some point, so if you haven’t checked it out, I’d encourage you to.

3. A pair of exoplanets has been discovered only 100 light years away, and within the habitable zone where liquid water can form. Interestingly, their habitable zone is incredibly close to their red dwarf star, for it is so much cooler and smaller than our sun. Therefore years on these planets are mere days.

SPECULOOS 2c has a radius 30 to 40 per cent larger than Earth’s and takes just 8.4 days to orbit its star. It is also tidally locked, which means it has a permanent day on one side and it is always night on the other. Despite these differences, the team estimates that it appears to be the second most habitable planet discovered so far. . .

The discovery of new habitable planets is always a good impetus for a day dream. For I imagine a civilization on that tidally-locked world, on the side where it is always day. And for them the world isn’t round, there really is an end to their planet where the seas ice up. No matter the direction on the map, their explorers would find an all-encompassing barrier past which is an abyss of cold and night, an infinite Ragnarok. And, on the opposite side, knowing nothing of the other, another civilization adapted to the cold of the stellar night, whose own world is ringed by a blazing inferno.

4. Speaking of aliens, an astrophysicist from Harvard University, Avi Loeb, wants to fund an expedition to dig up an interstellar (from outside our solar system) object that crashed into the ocean eight years ago. Which he claims has some chance of being an alien artifact (a chance that personally. . . seems pretty slim to me). As NPR reports:

Now, Loeb is launching a $1.5 million privately funded expedition to retrieve pieces of the meteor from the ocean floor. Based on data from the Defense Department, Loeb has focused his search to an area of nearly 40 square miles. . . He says that testing the composition of the object could determine if it resembles those found in our solar system. "There is also the possibility that it will be made of some alloy that nature doesn't put together, and that would imply the object is technological," Loeb said. "If you ask what my wish is, if it's indeed of artificial origin, and there was some component of the object that survived, and if it has any buttons on it, I would love to press them."

I, for one, am firmly against pushing random buttons on wrecked alien spacecraft, but I’m just crazy like that.

5. It is a rare article where the headline perfectly summarizes the content, but here’s “Guessing C For Every Answer Is Now Enough To Pass The New York State Algebra Exam”

For context, those are two of the top five biggest publishers in the world. Putting a book out with them means you “made it” it in the industry. Except for half the people in traditional publishing “making it” turns out to mean selling less than a dozen copies.

Are these numbers correct? They seem exaggerated to me, but still point to a deeper truth. A comment that I found more in line with my expectations over at Counter Craft says that big publishers probably sell more books than that, but still, it’s notable how few books actually sell more than 1,000 copies.

There are some caveats to this, like the data is not perfectly reflective of sales, and this only covers books sold in the past year. Regardless, the fact that 65% of frontlist books (those newly published) sell less than 1,000 copies is pretty astounding. To put some perspective on this, right now the median post on The Intrinsic Perspective gets more reads than 95% of books put out by major publishers. There are, again, plenty of significant caveats to this comparison, for it’s undoubtably questionable to compare online views vs. physical book sales, and besides, to what degree do either views or sales even count as “reads” anyways? And so on. But unless the numbers end up being off by literally an order of magnitude I have a hard time understanding why I wouldn’t plan to put most of my future writing efforts into here rather than traditional publishing. There’s still a huge amount of room at the top for newsletters to grow into—I wouldn’t be surprised if the biggest Substackers end up having more reach than the biggest publishers or news websites, just like how other internet figures, like Joe Rogan, have ended up with an inordinate reach.

7. I’ve written before about how CGI ruined movies, and I came across a great little clip that shows off what I’m referring to—it’s gone so far beyond special effects that people don’t realize that entire movies are now just computer graphics, i.e., it’s just real people superimposed on a video game trailer. If you share my feeling that acting seems wooden lately, I think it’s because even the best actors cannot actually react to nothingness in a manner that apes their actual reactions to the complexity of the world. Even their saccades are wrong.

8. There’s building concern over a new NIH project wherein scientists get to play what I’ve referred to as “The Science Game” by testing exactly which pathogens are most murderous.

Kevin Esvelt, a biology professor at MIT, has argued that a new $125 million NIH-funded project should be drastically changed, because the knowledge it aims to produce is likely to be more dangerous that beneficial. The project, DEEP VZN, is a five-year initiative to find and characterize viruses in nature that pose a risk of spillover into humans. . . . pathogens will then be analyzed to identify which of them pose the biggest risk to humans and then classified according to their level of risk. . . Esvelt argues that running tests to determine if a pathogen has the potential to cause a pandemic essentially amounts to the testing of weapons of mass destruction. This might sound dramatic, but he notes that thousands of people have the ability to construct viruses from synthetic DNA and that viruses can be weaponized. . . Esvelt isn’t suggesting that the knowledge that would be gained in this project couldn’t be beneficial. Instead, he’s arguing that the same knowledge could be used to cause harm, and that the magnitude of this harm and the likelihood of it occurring outweigh the potential benefits.

9. I know that I was pretty negative about some of the more utilitarian aspects of the recent book What We Owe The Future in “We owe the future, but why?” but if you want the best pro-case discussion of the book, consider listening to this conversation between Sam Harris and its author William MacAskill—I read and listened to a lot of the media leading up to and after the book’s publication and I found this discussion the most lucid and interesting.

10. The Atlantic has started, frankly, gyping the artists it should be paying for its articles, substituting in mediocre AI art. If this is going to be acceptable for institutions like The Atlantic, then there will soon be very few human illustrators left. And who, precisely, will we train the new AIs on?

11. Over at the Substack Intimations of a New Worldview, Brett Andersen discusses my research on narrative, fictions, and dreams:

In The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Joseph Campbell said that “Dream is the personalized myth, myth the depersonalized dream…”. A recent theory from neuroscientist Erik Hoel about the biological function of dreams supports this connection. . . . . . these properties, Hoel argues, reflect the function of dreams in reducing and preventing overfitting. The lack of detail in dreams is perhaps the most obvious because preventing overfitting requires ignoring the details of a situation. The unusual quality of dreams helps with generalization because we need our cognitive models to be capable of generalizing to situations that are outside of the norm. It is therefore necessary that they be capable of generalizing to unusual situations. The narrative structure of dreams helps with generalization because that is largely the purpose of a narrative. A narrative helps us to take a set of facts and order them in such a way that we can extract a big picture lesson from them. Stories usually have a “moral”, after all, which means that they are meant to convey some generalizable lesson about how to act in the world. While the “moral” of dreams is not always obvious, it is the case that they usually have a narrative structure. . . What does this have to do with mythological narratives? As Erik Hoel pointed out in a blog post, mythological narratives have these same three phenomenological properties: 1) they lack detail (e.g., we usually don’t know much about the exact personality or relationships of the characters involved), 2) they often use unusual concepts that defy normally strict categories (e.g., the world resting on the back of a turtle or people being made out of the dust of the earth), and 3) they have a narrative structure.

I outlined these views in “Enter the Supersensorium” (imo, the best of my pre-Substack essays that were published in traditional outlets), and it’s a subject I plan on writing more about soon.

12. And over at Litverse there’s an interesting piece on Kurt Vonnegut’s relationship to technology, which he, unlike many sci-fi writers, was mostly skeptical of, perhaps because of his experiences during World War II.

Slaughterhouse-Five, published in 1969 (the same year as Woodstock), was Vonnegut’s sixth and most famous novel. It’s a story centered on his own experience inside an apocalypse and details the firebombing of Dresden in 1945, when Allied planes dropped bombs that burned hundreds of thousands of German citizens alive. Vonnegut, 23, hid in a freezer. When he walked outside, he saw a melted hell caused by the impersonal horror so carelessly generated by technology. It took him more than twenty years to process the experience into prose.

13. Razib Khan’s Unsupervised Learning has a wonderful two-year retrospective about writing on Substack, and how Substack is allowing him to see what he never thought possible: a return to the promise of the early days of the internet.

In 2005, I was in my late 20's. I worked days as a programmer at a little startup. Most evenings I had time to read and blog and I would head straight from the office to a coffee shop/wine bar and my off-hours intellectual life. It was a golden age online. My blog was a few years old and as I churned through my compulsive diet of books on history, genetics, psychology, economics and politics, the blog was where I publicly digested my prodigious recreational intake. I enjoyed brilliant fellow bloggers and a vibrant, raucous comment section that kept me honest. I interacted daily with other early figures of the science and politics blogospheres, almost all of whom today are either writing prominently, running startups or publishing prodigiously from their academic labs. . . In later years, around my dining table, we would look back at what we had lost in the intervening decade and a half since those hopeful days when it felt like I lived the internet's promise daily. In my memory, the halcyon days were those first half dozen years of blogging, the earliest years of Twitter, when it was populated only by early adopters, those last years of the internet before smartphones. And then we would review the steady disappearance of output that required any subtlety or sustained attention span from its audience, as the long-form highlights of the early blogosphere gave way to products for ever more attenuated attention spans. The likes of Vine, Instagram, Imgur, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok, etc. swept away the social internet I had loved. It was a depressing trend. I didn't enjoy reflecting on what we had taken for granted and then lost. I continued blogging every year for two decades (March 2022 marked 20 years since my first post), but there were clearly years where the joy had gone out of the format for me. So honestly, two Septembers ago, when I ported over my mailing list and dumped it into this new-to-me platform [Substack], in the back of my mind, I wondered if I would end up doing much on this particular publishing platform. It frankly did feel a bit like rearranging deck chairs. . . Fast forward less than two years, and I was getting drinks with the platform's founders. The golden-age internet of my late 20's was gone, but in its place they were busily charting a small renaissance in independent publishing and I'd been enjoying a front-row seat to the improbable second round. The thing about a renaissance versus that shiny golden age it resurrects is you take nothing for granted. This time you know how lucky you are. . . . in terms of personal satisfaction, it is nothing but a gift to note how out of date those gloomy dining-table conversations we were having at my house a few years ago are. Improbably, some of the golden-age blogosphere did roar back to life. And people had missed it enough to pay generously to keep it around this time.

