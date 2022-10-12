1. This last month The Intrinsic Perspective published:

2. Why do humans like stuffed animals so much? Perhaps it’s because their softness and size triggers in us the same feeling holding a baby does. This is backed up by recent research showing that the trigger for maternal affection in macaques is a soft object of the right size—hard objects don’t trigger such feelings.

It’s interesting research. At the same time, the thought of mother macaques in cages tightly gripping their stuffed dolls affects me. I once spent a summer at NYU running neuroscientific experiments on macaques, and the whole thing unsettled me deeply, and that experience is why I don’t do animal research.

3. The AI-ification of everything continues.

Not only that, but in the future famous actors might return again and again to the screen. E.g., Bruce Willis has already done ads where he’s just an AI:

Deepcake’s spokesperson explains that their company created his digital twin for 2021 ad campaigns. . . “I liked the precision of my character,” Willis said, according to the quotes on the Deepcake site. “It’s a great opportunity for me to go back in time. The neural network was trained on content of Die Hard and Fifth Element, so my character is similar to the images of that time.” In March, Willis’ family posted a statement to social media to announce that the star would be “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which had impacted his cognitive abilities.

I don’t think this is good for culture. Actors, writers, artists, should all have their time, and then exit the stage. This is a recipe for cultural stagnation—imagine in 2050 an action movie blockbuster starring an AI Bruce Willis. Die Hard VII. Ugh.

4. And in more hints of cultural stagnation, congress is becoming a gerontocracy at a parabolic rate:

5. The winners of the $20,000 EA movement criticism contest, which “Why I am not an effective altruist” was entered into, have been announced. I did not win, but that was expected. As I said in the original post:

Unfortunately, my criticism is how the utilitarian core of the movement is rotten, and I think that’s the part anyone in the movement least wants to see criticized, since there’s almost nothing they can do about it if the core is indeed wrong.

I liked a lot of the winning entries that I read. However, my meta-criticism of the contest is that if you just handed someone the texts of the winners without describing the contest to them, it would be difficult to guess this was “Awards for EA criticism” vs. “Awards for independent EA work”—it’s all extremely in-line with the methods and assumptions of standard EA, and a lot boiled down to “You could be EA-ing even harder.”

6. In terms of actually substantial criticism of EA, Maximum Progress has an interesting argument that showcases a new failure in utilitarianism if we happen to discover aliens. If we find alien life is quite common, this would mean that from a strict utilitarian perspective protecting humanity from existential risks isn’t much of a concern, since if we died some other civilization would likely eventually take our place (if not on Earth than in our surrounding galactic neighborhood). This shows off one of the key weaknesses of utilitarianism as a moral theory: its inability to justify a preference for the human over the inhuman.

7. Replication shows that universal daycare is not so great for outcomes, with a surprisingly strong effect.

To be perfectly honest, while some conservatives are saying this means that universal daycare is uniquely bad, I don’t think that’s what it means. I’d actually expect to see similar effects if we could compare public school, or even private school, to some sort of ideal version of education—but who is the control group? Religiously homeschooled kids? Our entire system of education is so totalizing and self-similar it’s difficult to see if it even works, since there’s basically no alternative. Although I openly admit my bias: I have a very pessimistic view of the subject. In my memory, entering the daycare → preschool → school pipeline felt a lot like being drafted into the army. You wake up early, you follow orders, and the pay is shit. This pessimistic view of contemporary education is why I originally wrote about aristocratic tutoring (I’m excited to say there will be more upcoming entries on that topic).

8. Books are getting shorter over time, argues The Spectator, with contemporary literature being especially thin—one might even say slight, or perhaps, to match our age of brands, lite.

A brief history of the novel-by-length begins in the 18th century with Daniel Defoe, Henry Fielding and particularly Samuel Richardson giving a lot of bang for your buck; Clarissa comes in at just a shade under a million words. The Victorian versions became less episodic, which cut the length a little, but they remained typically pretty chunky: Great Expectations and Vanity Fair are both just under 200,000 words, Midddlemarch just over 300,000. . . Then in came modernism – more personal, immediate and urgent – and out went ‘all that David Copperfield kind of crap’, as J.D. Salinger famously put it in The Catcher in the Rye (73,000). For a time books became much shorter and, I’d argue, more readable. A Passage to India is 92,000, Sons and Lovers 91,000, Mrs Dalloway a mere 44,000. So for most of their history novels were getting progressively shorter. But then came the 1960s, and drugs and free expression. Suddenly the only rule was that there were no rules. . . We live in the ongoing aftermath of that torn-up rule book. Since the 1960s a novel can be so slight that it’s really just a long short story, or it can be a giant: Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy is twice as long as Ulysses. . . So how refreshing it was to see the Booker prize take another turn last month ­– putting the short in shortlist, as it were. . .

9. Some podcasts by actual humans came out I enjoyed:

I should note though, I think the singularity is not near, and all evidence shows that science is slowing down, not speeding up. The singularity was always an idea based in sci-fi writers like Vernor Vinge. And if the singularity somehow does occur in the next few decades, it’ll happen among non-human AIs, and have nothing to do with us, and we might as well refer to it as an apocalypse. Still, an interesting podcast.

I also enjoyed Dwarkesh Patel’s interview with Tyler Cowen:

10. In turn, I was on a couple of podcasts this month. First, I was on EconTalk with Russ Roberts to discuss “Why I am not an effective altruist,” which has a pretty big audience, so much so that I received messages from people I know who were surprised when I randomly appeared on one of their favorite podcasts.

Another example: a podcaster came to my house on Cape Cod to record a session in-person about my novel, The Revelations, which was a treat, and I was honored that someone felt I was worth the trip.

11. Sam Atis has a piece in The Guardian on the origin of “superforecasters:”

In the mid-1980s, political scientist Philip Tetlock. . . recruited hundreds of academics and pundits who spent their lives thinking about politics, and signed them up to “forecasting tournaments”. They turned their minds to questions such as how long the Soviet Union might last, or who would win the next presidential election, estimating the probability of each outcome. . . Over time, these forecasts were tested against reality to see exactly how accurate they were, and it turned out the experts just weren’t that good at anticipating events. Many of them performed about as well as someone guessing completely randomly. . . Crucially, it wasn’t just experts that Tetlock signed up to the forecasting tournaments. He also placed adverts aimed simply at curious individuals interested in predicting the future. In the first year, 3,200 people signed up. . . the ordinary people who’d replied to adverts ended up producing better forecasts than intelligence analysts who had access to classified information, and much better ones than academics and political pundits. The individuals with the best track records were anointed “superforecasters”, and they continued to trounce others involved in the competition.

12.

Ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harboring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms, French scientists reported Monday. But if they existed, these simple life forms would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they triggered a Martian Ice Age and snuffed themselves out, the researchers concluded.

Viewing life itself as self-negating reminds me of Claude Shannon’s “ultimate machine”—a box with a switch that turns the machine on, and which, if pressed, triggers a mechanical hand to reach out of the box and switch the machine back off.

13. Speaking of self-annihilation, I’ve said most of what I want to say about the current nuclear situation in “When social media controls the nuclear codes.” I think that the US and NATO should start pushing for an agreed-upon off-ramp, for instance, a low-ball start could be a return to the territorial lines of before it began in February. Because at this point, experts like Seth Baum, who literally writes academic papers with titles like “A Model for the Probability of Nuclear War,” are saying things like this:

Another example is Max Tegmark, who is giving a 1/6 chance of nuclear war. That’s one round of Russian roulette, and we’re all playing.

The simple truth is that the Russian conventional forces don’t have a path to launch any aggressive invasions of any other countries. Everyone now knows they are incredibly weak and can’t even handle an opponent 1/10th their size. This has all gone so disastrously further expansionism likely isn’t going to happen. Consider that the attempted tank blitz into Kyiv was kept at bay by. . . 30 drone operators. That’s it.

Ukrainian drone operators

Pundits seem have lost in the shuffle how nuclear weapons are useful only to destroy, not conquer, and therefore allow you little without concomitant boots on the ground. Meaning that a nuclear power without a modern conventional military, like Russia, is simply not a threat to the globe—except if they get pushed into all-out nuclear war. Or, as a writer one doesn’t hear much mentioned now-a-days, Martin Amis, wrote in his brilliant essay “Nuclear City:”

Nuclear weapons are everything and nothing. This is their genius. On the one hand, they are bargaining chips, pawns in a propaganda contest, peace-keepers—mutually cancelling, a double bluff we all go along with. They are nothing. How can anyone get hurt by an 'umbrella'? On the other hand, nuclear weapons are what they are and do what they do: they multiply matter by the speed of light squared; they deal in tons of blood and rubble; they are instruments of mass destruction. They are everything, because they can destroy everything.

With characteristic Amis charm, he also writes about how the nuclear experts he’s interviewing paradoxically react to his smoking habit, which he describes as his customary “half-hourly snack”:

Even if you get them out of the office and into a bar, they cough and gag and fan themselves the instant you get burning. It seems discrepant that these connoisseurs of thermal pulse and superstellar temperatures, these fireball merchants and inferno artists should all go green at the sight of a Marlboro. But you are going to get discrepancies—comic, tragic, pathetic—when your subject is nuclear weapons.

14. A reminder that Alexander Naughton, who does all the art for The Intrinsic Perspective by reading early drafts and reacting to them artistically, is an incredible illustrator who is open for commissions. You can find out more at: www.alexandernaughton.com.

15. From the archives. One year ago I was writing about how cringe attending the Forbes 30 Under 30 awards celebration is. It includes my attempt to find Vitalik Buterin on the dance floor and a series of disastrous conversations with the rich and powerful.

16. As always for the Desiderata series, please treat this an open thread. Comment and share whatever you’ve found interesting lately or been thinking about below, or ask any questions you might have.