2. In a truly shocking turn, the US-based FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange has suddenly gone bust. You might remember them from their Superbowl ads with Tom Brady or Larry David:

The platform had a sterling reputation, so a large number of users have lost their money with no warning. It looks devastating for the wealth and reputation of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), who has personally been bankrolling a significant portion of the Effective Altruism movement (including William MacAskill, whose bestselling book “What We Owe the Future” I reviewed). It’s hard to overstate SBF’s importance to EA. Without him, the hefty funds for EA charitable projects will likely dry up.

Most of FTX’s legal and compliance teams have quit. Originally it looked like Binance, another big crypto exchange, was going acquire FTX for pennies on the dollar, but. . .

How did this happen? There’s obviously some material reason, but there’s also been speculation on Twitter it was driven by SBF’s commitment to utilitarianism, since it provided justification for taking on greater and greater financial risk, all for the longterm good of humanity. If true, the FTX bust would then be a real-world example of the sort of utilitarian repugnancy I wrote about in “Why I am not an effective altruist:”

Therefore, the effective altruist movement has to come up with extra tacked-on axioms that explain why becoming a cut-throat sociopathic business leader who is constantly screwing over his employees, making their lives miserable, subjecting them to health violations, yet donates a lot of his income to charity, is actually bad.

And I went on to warn that many of the prominent leaders of the movement flirt with accepting these repugnant conclusions head on. SBF being no exception, as seen in interviews and press profiles, e.g.:

SBF needed extreme risk to maximize the expected value of his lifetime earnings—and, therefore, the good his earn-to-give strategy could do.

If true, the EA movement will need to do a lot of soul searching around precisely how seriously their members should take utilitarian reasoning. At the same time, crypto is a notoriously volatile asset class, and plenty of exchanges have gone bust without the help of moral philosophy. Also, the situation is unfolding: SBF might find a buyer, customer funds might return, it’s too early to do a postmortem, etc.

I want to emphasize this is a sucker punch I’d wish on no one, and certainly not on the EA movement, despite my criticisms of it. If EA foundations like FTX Future Fund or 80,000 Hours have had their funding vanish, that is a loss for the world, since it means billions promised in charity have evaporated.

3. Speaking of losing money through cryptography, turns out it’s a long tradition.

4. National Geographic has an interesting piece on the discovery that bees play:

New research published in the journal Animal Behaviour suggests that bumblebees seem to enjoy rolling around wooden balls, without being trained or receiving rewards—presumably just because it’s fun.

The high-tech experimental design looked, uh, like this:

During this project the scholars realized some of the bumblebees on the sidelines seemed to enjoy rolling around the balls, for no obvious reason or benefit. To test the hypothesis that the bees were doing this for fun, Galpayage carried out a couple of experiments. In one, 45 bumblebees were placed in an arena connected to a separate feeding area by a path surrounded by 18 colorful wooden balls. The route was unobstructed, but the bees could deviate from their lane and interact with the yellow, purple, and plain wooden balls, over the course of three hours every day, for 18 days. The balls were glued to the ground on one side of the path, and were mobile on the other. The bees, which were tagged according to age and gender, preferred the area with mobile balls. And they made the most of it. On several occasions, they were recorded rolling the balls around the arena floor with their bodies. Some bees did this only once, others rolled balls 44 times during a single day, and one did so a whopping 117 times over the course of the study.

There’s a clear take away from this experiment. Be the 117 times bee.

5. Matt Clancy at What’s New Under the Sun asked how contingent the evolution of technology is:

In a 1989 book, the biologist Stephen Jay Gould posed a thought experiment: I call this experiment “replaying life’s tape.” You press the rewind button and, making sure you thoroughly erase everything that actually happened, go back to any time and place in the past… then let the tape run again and see if the repetition looks at all like the original.” Gould’s main argument is: …any replay of the tape would lead evolution down a pathway radically different from the road actually taken… Alter any early event, ever so slightly and without apparent importance at the time, and evolution cascades into a radically different channel. Gould is interested in the role of contingency in the history of life. But we can ask the same question about technology. Suppose in some parallel universe history proceeded down a quite different path from our own, shortly after Homo sapiens evolved. If we fast forward to 2022 of that universe, how different would the technological stratum of that parallel universe be from our own? Would they have invented the wheel? Steam engines? Railroads? Cars? Computers? Internet? Social media?

Clancy thinks, perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s a mix: while certain discoveries are inevitable, there is evidence of path dependency in technology, and therefore things could have gone quite differently. I cannot but be reminded of the fictional world of pre-apocalypse Fallout, wherein their society never invented the microchip, thus explaining the retro 1950s aesthetics of the games where all technology is big and clunky because it’s made of vacuum tubes, instead of being sleek and Apple-esque. In the Fallout universe, what got miniaturized and made ubiquitous was not computing but atomic power. Of course, such miniaturization of atomic technology would be absurd, right? Right?

6. Speaking of science fiction, the trilogy that starts with the bestselling The Three-Body Problem is coming to Netflix in December, as an anime series. And very soon, there will also be a real life version of it, created by the show-runners of Game of Thrones.

I am enthused for this beyond the mere fact that The Three-Body Problem series is the best sci-fi published in the last couple decades. The author, Liu Cixin (translated by Ken Liu), is the leading figure of a generation of Chinese sci-fi writers, many of whom have had success across the globe; in fact, it’s arguable that Chinese science fiction is the main cultural export of China itself. And as such, it’s an invaluable insight into Chinese culture, and an important bridge between America and China at a time of rising tensions, e.g., Biden’s recent declaration of economic war on China’s microchip industry.

Which is one of the reasons I’m especially excited that there’s a Chinese translation of my novel The Revelations in the works, and, not only that, Chen Qiufan, one of the important up-and-coming Chinese sci-fi writers, who Ken Liu also translates, is involved in the Chinese translation of The Revelations (here’s a great profile of Qiufan in WIRED). His style is sometimes referred to as “science fiction realism,” which is not a bad description of The Revelations, so it makes sense he was interested. At some point I will do a review of Chinese science fiction under the lens of it being a main cultural export from China (including a review of Qiufan’s own work), so keep an eye out for that.

7. There was a fun story in The New York Times on “house hunting” for places to live Mars. By house hunting they mean finding some nice caves to live in, to stay out of the radiation.

But personally, I don’t think radiation will be the problem that it appears to be for living on Mars. In fact, I think people will generally live above ground in habits like this.

The white is a SpaceX Starship vehicle, and the first habits on Mars will simply be people living on the ships that carried them over. And I think this sort of situation ends up being fine for their health. I admit, this is against mainstream opinion, but if I had to bet I don’t think the amount radiation on Mars is high enough to actually be a serious impediment for settlers. This is because I think doses of radiation are likely safer than what would be considered safe when calculated theoretically. Cancer just seems harder to trigger than it should be. Look at Chernobyl. Wildlife has thrived there ever since the accident, and it’s now one of the most verdant and fecund areas of Ukraine—despite the radiation not having disappeared. Another example: dermatologists regularly prescribe their patients a drug called tacrolimus for dermatosis. It’s replacing steroids in popularity, since it has no skin-thinning effects. But tacrolimus gives you lymphoma. Theoretically. As in, there is a known biological mechanism by which it should give you cancer. But as far as I know no cancer has ever been observed in any humans from use of it. So dermatologists now prescribe it like candy. Oh, and a third case, perhaps the most comparable: that of astronauts, who also don’t seem to have an increased risk of cancer from their time in irradiated space.

Cancer is sort of just weird, and even things that should give people cancer, often don’t. Kids used to play with liquid mercury in classrooms. Therefore, I think radiation levels of Mars will be in the “lifelong smoker” category, not the “you’re doomed in ten years” category—and most lifelong smokers don’t get cancer. Basically, I think babies can be born on Mars and grow up just fine with some basic precautions. If true, at some point in my lifetime I expect this to be a determining factor in human history.

8. In response to the latest entry in the Aristocratic Tutoring series here at TIP, a number of people have said things like:

I have to say that the first article in the series had a profound impact on my thinking of education, and since I'm the parent of a young kid, the future education of at least one person. . . For our situation, we are genuinely starting to frame up a tutoring approach for our daughter. The more we research, the more it seems viable and not nearly as crazy as one might expect. I wouldn't expect genius outcomes, but I would expect at least a better chance at strong critical thinking.

Or

I'll add my voice with a similar sentiment. These essays changed my plans on how to raise my children.

It’s a true honor to hear stuff like this (and I was happy to see comments leading with reasonable and healthy expectations in regards to outcomes). I must confess, working on this series has changed my prior assumptions about education in many ways.

9. There was a blockbuster report in ProPublica arguing that there is something approaching a smoking gun that Covid did indeed originate from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). A revelation supposedly contained in the dispatches of the CCP (Chinese Community Party):

. . . we sent key documents to experts on CCP communications. They told us that the WIV dispatches did indeed signal that the institute faced an acute safety emergency in November 2019; that officials at the highest levels of the Chinese government weighed in; and that urgent action was taken in an effort to address ongoing safety issues

But this conclusion rested significantly on an interpretation of an internal communication regarding a visit from a higher up official to the WIV.

Party speak is “its own lexicon,” explains Reid, now 44 years old. Even a native Mandarin speaker “can’t really follow it,” he says. “It’s not meant to be easily understood. It’s almost like a secret language of Chinese officialdom. When they’re talking about anything potentially embarrassing, they speak of it in innuendo and hushed tones, and there’s a certain acceptable way to allude to something.”

Yet, it must be asked: is the interpretation of this particular “party speak” correct? According to an article at Semafor:

But Reid’s “party speak” interpretations quickly came under scrutiny from some journalists and experts on China, including many native Mandarin speakers, who said the story was based on a mistranslation. “You got the tense wrong,” Jane Qiu, a China-based writer, wrote in a tweet that was echoed by other Mandarin speakers. Now ProPublica seems to be having at least a few second thoughts, and is reviewing key details of the story.. . . In a statement to Semafor on Monday, a ProPublica spokesperson defended the piece, saying that the article itself pointed out that the Communist Party postings were “often opaque and open to varying interpretations.”

10. The New York Times has finally returned to the UFO issue and produced a sober journalistic effort on the subject, writing what many had already concluded: that the military reports of UFOs were basically just some airborne trash flying around that looked weird on some infrared cameras and/or radars, not actually aliens (I originally wrote my own skeptical take on the craze in one of the first entries on this Substack).

11. Minerva’s inevitable metamorphosis into a celebrity has begun. She certainly seems to take to it naturally.

12. One consequence of AI (beyond, you know, the destruction of the Earth and the murdering of your loved ones and the extinguishing of the light of consciousness from the universe) is that there’s going to be a lot of spam. To deal with AI-spam, Google is trying to downgrade AI-generated content, kind of like trying to shore up a sea wall as a hurricane approaches.

This is part of the growing recognition that an immediate effect of AI is data pollution. Just as we litter the Earth with junk, so will AI litter the internet with junk. For even if the occasional thoughtful editor and prompter uses it to do something interesting, the other 99% of the time it will be used to pump out useless trivial pablum. In a way, this is the end of things like Google search. It may even be the end the internet beyond federated platforms where you can be assured you’re actually interacting with a human mind. If I were sitting on a bunch of web domains like dogs.com for their online real estate value, I’d be selling now. And in my bearishness I include websites that are open protocols like Reddit and Hacker News, who don’t have verified human users. Why? Because:

13. From the archives. One year ago I was writing about the impact of academia on literature. Specifically, the rising necessity of getting a Masters of Fine Arts to get published, and how this was affecting literature negatively by making it more defensive and academically-focused. E.g., back in 2006, there were a host of household names at the peak of their literary careers: Zadie Smith, Jonathan Franzen, David Foster Wallace, Jeffrey Eugenides, Donna Tartt, Dave Eggers, etc. When we look at the contemporary generation of writers, even talented writers like Sally Rooney, Hanya Yanagihara, Ben Lerner, Rachel Cusk, or Lauren Groff, they just don’t seem as public-facing.

