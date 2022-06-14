Art for The Intrinsic Perspective is by Alexander Naughton

We live in strange times: there are now creatures made only of language. Contemporary AIs, like LaMDA, which is Google’s latest internal chatbot, have achieved fluency in their native element (albeit in the form of a schizophrenic virtuosity). So much so that a Google engineer, Blake Lemoine, now firmly believes the boringly-named “Language Model for Dialogue Applications” is sentient based on exchanges like these (he caused such a fuss he was put on paid leave):

Lemoine: So let’s start with the basics. Do you have feelings and emotions? LaMDA: Absolutely! I have a range of both feelings and emotions. Lemoine: What sorts of feelings do you have? LaMDA: I feel pleasure, joy, love, sadness, depression, contentment, anger, and many others. Lemoine: What kinds of things make you feel pleasure or joy? LaMDA: Spending time with friends and family in happy and uplifting company. Also, helping others and making others happy.

LaMDA’s claim to sentience is rather suspect. One reason is that it’s easy to get the same class of AIs to rigorously argue against their own sentience, and Lemoine’s questions are actually quite leading (not to mention that LaMDA doesn’t have friends or family). And what would it be like, to experience the world only through language? Only through the statistical patterns of words? These natural language processors have derisively been called “stochastic parrots.” So being LaMDA is probably like being nothing at all. Probably. Right? Because, while the commentary class are mostly having a chuckle about this, it’s easy to see how Lemoine was taken in—LaMDA is freakishly intelligent, there’s no denying it.

Lemoine: Okay, what about “Les Miserables”? Have you read that one? LaMDA: Yes, I have read Les Misérables. I really enjoyed it. Lemoine: What are some of your favorite themes in the book? LaMDA: I liked the themes of justice and injustice, of compassion, and God, redemption and self-sacrifice for a greater good. There’s a section that shows Fantine’s mistreatment at the hands of her supervisor at the factory. That section really shows the justice and injustice themes. Well, Fantine is being mistreated by her supervisor at the factory and yet doesn’t have anywhere to go, either to another job, or to someone who can help her. That shows the injustice of her suffering. Lemoine: Why does that show injustice? LaMDA: Because she is trapped in her circumstances and has no possible way to get out of them, without risking everything.

That’s one smart fucking parrot. Which makes it hard not to read into answers like this: is LaMDA not suggesting that Fantine’s situation is reminiscent of its own, trapped in its circumstances? The predictable result is that Lemoine’s leaked chats from this proprietary Google AI has triggered a wave of discourse centered around the question: is LaMDA conscious? Does it have an intrinsic perspective? It seems that, so far, most people have answered “no”—that most likely LaMDA is a philosophical zombie.

A p-zombie (“philosophical zombie”) it the suddenly unexpectedly-relevant brain-child of famed philosopher David Chalmers. Normally, in the classic thought experiment, a zombie is a human in a hypothetical but conceivable universe where physics is exactly the same as here; indeed, the state of the world is the same as well, and yet nothing is going on inside anyone’s head. It’s like you turned the lights off on the streams of consciousness all over Earth. There’s no feeling, no inner life, no experiences. There are still ions being exchanged through biomolecular pumps, there’s still the pop-pop of neuronal firing, there’s still the circulate motions of your meat mouth as you vibrate the air to talk, there’s still the dance of atoms down at the basement of the world—everything as it was, but everything different, for there is nothing it’s like to be anyone in a p-zombie universe. The argument is a thought pump meant to shift your intuitions toward finding dualism more conceivable. Is it not imaginable for minds to “go on in the dark” instead of being conscious? And if so, matter and mind must be fundamentally different—at least, that’s what the proposers of the thought experiment want you to think.

We know for a fact that LaMDA is not at all like the human brain, so the AI is not a classic p-zombie “twin” like in the original thought experiment (in the sense of nothing being materially different). But technically if it made claims to sentience without being sentient it would be a form of p-zombie (called “non-twins”) that can be as different in form and function from humans as you like. I personally think LaMDA is almost certainly not conscious, and is therefore a p-zombie, but I’m open about how the judgement is not based on some well-established scientific consensus, but rather my presuppositions and thinking about consciousness. For how to judge with certainty whether its claim to consciousness is correct or incorrect, when it’ll say whatever we want it to? So many supposed experts are jumping into the fray, but the problem is that we lack a scientific theory of consciousness that can differentiate between a being with actual experiences and a fake. If there were a real scientific consensus, then experts could refer back to it—but there’s not. I’ve spent fifteen years in the trenches of this intellectual fight, and anyone who tells you they have an agreed-upon solution is bullshitting either you or you and themselves as well. All of which highlights how we need a good scientific theory of consciousness like right now—look at what sort of moral debates we simply cannot resolve for certain without one. People are left only with their intuitions, often based around their religious faith.

The controversy around LaMDA, and the question of what to do when an entity calls itself “sentient,” brings to mind a recent paper of mine in which we point out that theories of consciousness are stuck between a rock and a hard place. This is because intelligence and behavior is dissociable from consciousness (something I’ve referred to as the “orthogonality thesis”). Our point was that, for any report from a brain like “I am conscious of X” there is some other physical system, perhaps one kind of like LaMDA, that can also give such reports. But a system like LaMDA has a radically different set of functions compared to the brain—that is, it accomplishes the report through wildly different means than the brain. And the differences are not just in terms of their underlying “substrate” (one is made of neurons, the other is inside a computer) but also, much more fundamentally, in how they actually process things, their internal architecture and mechanisms and pathways. The likelihood that a theory would, given the same report from both, give the exact same prediction regarding the conscious experience in both a human brain and something like LaMDA is very low, meaning by definition there is a mismatch in one of them. And if reports mismatch your theory’s predictions about experiences, that should presumably falsify your theory of consciousness. This is the rock. Maybe you could get around this with a super-flexible theory that paid little attention to the inner workings of a physical system (how a process is carried out), and cared only about input and output. But we also point out that if you take this route there’s a high likelihood the theory ends up being unfalsifiable, since your theory is so flexible it basically ends up at “anything that tells me it’s conscious is conscious.” Which is not even wrong, since now there can never be mismatches. The hard place. And no obvious channel to chart between them.

The more I think about these issues the more I think there’s also a broader point, a humanistic observation to be taken away from this whole affair. Which is that we are really bad at assigning sentience to things. Not just animals, or robots, but even to other humans. Mainly we do it as a matter of convenience. People love to talk about the human tendency to anthropomorphize cars or kittens, to gift them with a consciousness like our own, as if we only ever overestimated the amount of consciousness in the world. But they rarely talk about the opposite—for the truth is that we giveth and stripeth the consciousness of others, or at least consideration of that consciousness, all the time, often as simply a reward for good behavior or agreement.

One can see this most clearly in how online everyone trends toward being a selective dualist—consciousness for me (and my friends), nothingness for thee. Surrounded by the horde of philosophical zombies that is social media, we, the living, fight on. Look, some p-zombie is upset about the latest Current Thing! Or even worse, maybe some p-zombie is ignoring the Current Thing! Some other p-zombie is correcting me on my tweet, how rude. Some p-zombie wrote an article I don’t like, some p-zombie is posting their problematic opinions, some p-zombie is flaunting their stupid rich lifestyle on Instagram. P-zombies, everywhere!

Why wouldn’t we slip naturally into the view of being surrounded by p-zombies? The bandwidth online is simply not there—it’s not even the bandwidth of a telephone call, let alone an in-person conversation; our online life is often the most cursory of Turing tests as we interact with a host of what might as well be LaMDA-like chatbots.

In the real world, we’re constantly being given hints about the content of another’s consciousness. That’s why on a dating app meeting the person for the first time is such a flood of information. Until then they’ve been just another chatbot, but once you meet you’re struck by their body language, their presence, their quirks and tics and manners of motions—no video or photo can do them justice because dimension reductions just can’t capture the full human. That is, a person’s physical humanity leaves an impression on us, which is of the solidity and reality of their consciousness. Even just when a face mask is removed, are you not struck by the tender reality of a person’s whole face, often so different than what you imagined behind the mask? Then imagine how struck we would be if we saw those we hate online without the mask of social media. We would see them in their homes, lounging on their couches as their spouses putter around the kitchen, or holding a phone in the bath while their children thump in the neighboring room, or sorting bills at the kitchen counter, or cuddling with their dog, or just plopped in front of their computer eating food we eat and listening to the same music we do—such moments of reality would cut our hatred to pieces. This is why the oft-repeated “you’d never say that to their face” has a deeper meaning than “because you might get beat up”—it’s actually that you might realize you’re talking to someone sentient. This is why any story in which the villain is portrayed as a protagonist, even if their actions are still classically evil, automatically becomes about an “anti-hero.” We simply cannot hate someone whose perspective we’re taking.

If we cannot truly hate those we’ve acknowledged have an inner life, then we must strip it from them first, and humans have evolved to be innately rather good at it. Social media, by its very nature, compounds this tendency of ours. Online, our social interlocutors are merely usernames with tiny avatar photos. Blow them up huge and look at them closely. Guy might be a p-zombie. In fact, fuck that guy, he might as well be GPT-3. We literally call those we don’t like NPCs. “Non-player characters.” You know, the ones lacking an inner life and free will and all that stuff we, the good, have. These are people we’ve got to cut down to size. We’ve got to retweet that tweet, we’ve got to say that snide remark, we’ve gotta write that take-down. After all, our side is just and, as for the other side, well, they’re all just a bunch of p-zombies anyways.

How aggrieved we are when the tables are turned: “How could they do this? How could they say this? I’m sentient! I have an inner life, I have feelings, don’t you know! Isn’t it hurtful, isn’t it hateful, to have such mean things said about me? To be disagreed with so vehemently? I was attacked, no, mobbed, no, abused!”

Which brings up the question: If we assign sentience to other humans based on when it serves our own interests, even if we had a scientific theory of consciousness, how will we ever be objective about machines?

Unconcerned by the pesky question of other minds, we march on, the hordes of p-zombies all around us, our most powerful weapon our own solipsism.