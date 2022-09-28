Art for The Intrinsic Perspective is by Alexander Naughton

Of course, the whole thing’s absurd. One must start with that. The very idea of a nuclear war is so overblown, it’s a cliche, it’s even a cliche to talk about how it’s cliched. Physics, as usual, doesn’t care. But the socio-military strategy, and its associated funny-sounding argot—MAD, ICBM, The Nuclear Triad—does involve a level of absurdity that makes it hard to take seriously.

Of course, there’s also the overwhelming pop culture of it all, all those movies and TV shows. David Foster Wallace once said that:

The language of images. . . maybe not threatens, but completely changes actual lived life. When you consider that my grandparents, by the time they got married and kissed, I think they had probably seen maybe a hundred kisses. They'd seen people kiss a hundred times. My parents, who grew up with mainstream Hollywood cinema, had seen thousands of kisses by the time they ever kissed. Before I kissed anyone I had seen tens of thousands of kisses. I know that the first time I kissed much of my thought was, “Am I doing it right? Am I doing it according to how I've seen it?”

Of course, this might explain why whenever I think about the current nuclear threat posed by the conflict in Ukraine that episode of Mad Men comes to mind, the one with the Cuban Missile Crisis, where everyone is still going to work. A lot of the 80s and 90s critiques of postmodernity did have a point—our experience really is colored by media. Having seen a hundred movies about nuclear apocalypse, the entire time we’ll be looking over our shoulder for the camera, thinking: “Am I doing it right?”

Of course, the idea of a pandemic once felt equivalently remote. Too cinematic to be real. I seem to remember that the movie Contagion was the center of a bidding war between streaming services, which fit in well with the level of semi-ironic preparedness at the beginning, those debates over toilet paper. So perhaps it’s indeed worth noting that, objectively, this is the closest we have ever been to nuclear war in my lifetime. Closest by a mile.

Of course, it’s a good thing that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. Well, good for the Ukrainians. And the various other nations that were threatened by Putin’s desire to reunite the Soviet bloc.

Of course, it’s bad for everyone else, since it means that it’s looking more likely the only way Russia walks away with territory, and therefore gets to declare a “success,” involves the use of a tactical nuclear weapon. Indeed, Russian government officials are coming out and saying it directly:

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories incorporated in Russia from Ukraine.

Of course, this is only necessary since they’re losing the war, which leaves Russia’s strategy to “escalate to deescalate” (literally what they call it) as a way out for them, unless they can hold on to some of the territory they’ve claimed with normal military might. As of now, the United States and the EU have refused to outline any realistic conditions for a peace process, in fact, they seem to be leaving diplomacy in the hands of the Ukrainians, who have demanded conditions like the return of Crimea (annexed by Russia in 2014, so very unlikely to be given back). Which means there’s no end in sight to the conflict as the Western aid continues, like sending advanced weapons, providing battlefield intelligence, and even training Ukrainian soldiers outside the country. Barring the outcome of Russia maintaining a grasp on its regions via normal military might, if this appears to be an existential threat to Russia in that the war is pushed back to Russia’s doorstep (imagine Russian civilians being hit by drone strikes here, drones the US gave to Ukraine) Putin will consider pushing the automatic win button: using a tactical nuke inside Ukraine to defend a contested region or Russia’s border.

Of course, such escalation might seem unimaginable to us. But Putin shows no signs of deescalation, even when it comes to sanctions, in fact, Russia appears to be upping the ante, like how they might have just bombed the Nordstream 1 and 2 pipelines. As Matthew Yglesias wrote in his breakdown of Russia’s disastrous cutoff of their natural gas trade with Europe:

everything Russia has been doing has been incredibly counterproductive from the standpoint of Russian interests.

Of course, that further economic warfare or even outright sabotage of Western assets is “counterproductive” assumes that Putin doesn’t want to end up using nukes, or at least, doesn’t see it as a viable way out.

Of course, Russians wouldn’t do it, right? They wouldn’t start World War III and make the Earth a hell of firestorms just because they wanted the Donbas region. Surely there would be countering forces within Russia.

Of course, I also heard an interview where the reporter said a Russian taxi driver said something like “Wait until we show ‘em our nukes.” It’s kind of hard to imagine a taxi driver in America saying this—it’s just so ingrained in our society and media that nuclear weapons are very bad, and whoever uses them offensively is automatically the bad guy.

Of course, the United States has a missile defense system. Presumably if the nuclear program of Russia is in as bad a state of disrepair as its actual army, their old dusty nukes might just straight-up not work, or land off target, or have bugs due to ancient un-updated code not dealing with things like the Y2K bug (one hopes). If Israel can shoot down incoming rockets so reliably, surely the United States, with all its technological superiority, has a chance.

Of course not. Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are impossible to stop, short of really powerful lasers. We don’t have these lasers, and even if we did, all you have to do is add a spin to the ICBM so the laser can’t stay on the same place on the hull and burn through it. These are war machines that come barreling out of space and take mere minutes to reach across the globe.

From a model of a North Korean missile

Of course, even if we did have a good defense system that was at least partially effective, it wouldn’t matter. In a full-blown exchange between Russia and America, 99% of people in the US, Russia, China, and Europe would die. You’d die. Basically for sure. Although probably not right away. Unless you live in major city, or, like me, within a few miles of the army airbase out on Cape Cod that tracks incoming ICBMs (making my house basically a first-strike target), you probably won’t die in an initial strike. But you will die from starvation as agricultural yields plummet in the following nuclear winter, as the latest modeling in Nature shows.

Starving nations as soot is kicked up via nuclear exchanges. Soot levels: 5 Tg = 100 nukes, 16-37 Tg = 250 nukes (as a range), 47 Tg = 500 nukes, 150 Tg = 5000

Of course, Australia survives unscathed without its population starving to death, but that’s pretty much it. Almost a children’s rhyme really. Ashes, ashes, we all fall down.

Of course, the Russia-launches-a-first-strike scenario, followed by a full-blown nuclear exchange, is a totally fantastical scenario. It’s jumping to the end of the chain of reasoning, and therefore looks absurd, even now. But you know the old joke: How do you work up to a nuclear war? A little at a time. First, Russia will say they are using tactical nukes defensively, not offensively, in Ukraine itself. They will have Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces undergo a rushed vote on joining Russia, a vote widely expected to go in Russia’s favor (probably not exactly the freest and fairest election of all time). Which means after the provinces join Russia it will be the case that Ukranian forces, along with their Western allies pumping in money and weapons and intelligence, will be technically, from a Russian perspective, attacking Russian “sovereign territory.” And what nation would not use a tactical nuke to defend its territory from hostile takeover? In Putin’s recent speech, he said:

Russia will use all the instruments at its disposal to counter a threat against its territorial integrity—this is not a bluff.

Of course, if Russia does use a tactical nuke to defend their new territory, it’s difficult to predict the reaction. Most Americans couldn’t point to Ukraine on a map, let alone point to the contested Donbas region. If it’s not just a matter of higher electricity prices (set to rise 64% this winter where I live in Massachusetts), but a matter of nuclear war, how long does support for arming Ukraine last?

Of course, there was also the idea before the invasion began that the isolationist hangover from America’s doomed forays in Iraq and Afghanistan would mean that the Western response to Ukraine’s invasion would be relatively light—some rhetoric, some new sanctions, maybe some military support, but not whole-hearted involvement. And this is what looked like was going to happen. Certainly, it’s what Putin seem to have believed, or he never would have risked it.

Of course, this wasn’t what happened. Very quickly it was called the “first TikTok war” and articles on how it would be the first war broadcast on social media were common at the start, generally with a focus on how use of TikTok and other social media platforms could help Ukraine, broadcast their plight, and allow for an up-close-and-personal viewership of the war for the rest of the world. But what hasn’t gotten nearly as much mention is how social media shaped America’s response, especially in those early days. Remember that when Biden issued the first official statement about the Ukraine war on February 23rd of 2022, it said absolutely nothing about helping Ukraine militarily, just strengthening NATO and imposing “consequences” on Russia for its invasion. And remember that on March 3rd, two weeks after the invasion began, it was still the official position of the Biden administration that Russian gas and oil imports should continue unhindered. My impression of watching the news those days, when none of us could look away, was that early on it was totally unclear what the response would be, and in fact the Biden administration response initially looked like it would mirror the response to the invasion of Crimea, which occurred in 2014 when Biden was vice president and led to a host of sanctions but not any serious military involvement by the US.

Of course, this all changed when we all began to replace our profile pictures with Ukrainian flags. And here’s where this gets difficult to talk about. Because statements like “We replaced our profile pictures with flags,” or really any concerns that social media is influencing the show on foreign policy, are easily misinterpreted as saying that Ukraine isn’t worth supporting. And to be clear, that’s absolutely not what I’m saying. So I’ll phrase it more directly: there’s a credible concern is that if a tactical nuke gets used by Russia, there will be an inevitable social media tidal-wave of pressure to “DO SOMETHING” after the pictures and accounts of the horror and injustices start rolling in. As in to escalate further with military strikes on Russia or Russian assets. And this is a very bad thing, because while social media always runs hot-blooded, in moments of nuclear brinksmanship the government needs reptilian levels of cold-bloodedness.

Of course, it doesn’t help that the surest way to avoid a classic escalation scenario is the likely unpopular move of pretending that the West is responding with escalation while working frantically behind the scenes to defuse the situation, which means (a) upping the sanctions as much as possible, (b) stirring up international condemnations, (c) starting peace talks (ones not led solely by the Ukrainian government) and figuring out some deal where Russia gets to keep at least a tiny portion of its gains over the last decade, a fig leaf for Putin’s and Russia’s honor, as well as to assure the Russian government that the loss of the war is not an existential threat and will not get pushed back into their territory or destabilize their administration.

Of course, I can already imagine how hard that measured response would be, for both the US and EU have already shown they are quite sensitive to social media. And I can already hear what the online fervor will be.

Of course, we have to show Russia we mean business!

Of course, we have to use any means at our disposal!

Of course, we can’t let them get away with this!

Of course, it’s worth it.

Of course, our actions will escalate things, yes. But it won’t lead to World War III. That’s multiple steps away. Getting there would require they escalate, to our escalation, to their escalation. So what’s one more step in the chain?

Of course.