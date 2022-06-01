Why watch other people play video games?
On the weird world of Esports
All Esports is recursion. A human sits and looks at a screen at another human sitting and looking at a screen. What could possibly be interesting about that?
During game nights playing Apex Legends our modus operandi is to chit-chat over headphones about life updates while going around collecting loot like guns and armor, followed by brief interregnums of fighting other teams to a vicious death while screaming things like “HE DOESN’T HAVE SHIELDS” or “ROOF ROOF ROOF!” The last team standing wins.
My ranking is “diamond,” putting me in the top 2-5% of those who play on the harder ranked servers (as your rank increases, you play against harder opponents of a similar rank). Of course, it’s a bit ridiculous for a grown man with a PhD to be mowing down targets, but at my level it’s probably not little kids I’m shotgunning ruthlessly—mostly, I suppose, college students, maybe some dads.
First, it’s astounding how many of the same reasons for watching regular sports carry over. Like moments of transcendence where players pull off things you could never imagine. Sports at the highest level are humans competing not against each other, but against physics itself. And there is no difference, scientific materialism tells us, between real physics and simulated physics—when an Esports player pulls off something unimaginable for a casual player in-game, there is the same sense of transcendence.
Then there is sports gossip. Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time, or is he a manufactured product of Bill Belichick? Similarly, Apex Legends has its own debates: who is better, the professional European League or the North American League? Are the team leaders who take the tough-love screaming approach to their squadmates, like ImperialHal, pushing them on to new heights, or an example of toxic gamer culture? He is willing, after all, to call his teammates “dipshits” on air. At the same time, his visceral hype, emotionality, and game sense, can spur his squad to victory in the most unlikely of circumstances.
For players aren’t all the same—someone like ImperialHal will sometimes underperform during a regular game, yet has that unearthly clutch factor the best athletes (again, like Tom Brady) have when big titles are on the line. Even in the cold computational logic of a computer game, there are things that go beyond just the numbers. Between players there are bodily differentiations in their avatars, as strange as that sounds, of the exact same kind in physical sports—some players excel at movement, some at aim, some at taking surprising angles to shoot from, some are more intellectual and rely on timing. Some players come across as dextrous and fast, others as solid and tanky, some as fragile but potent (ImperialHal comes across like baleful liquid smoke). Exactly how such digital “physicality” stems from wrist movements and thumb twiddling is one of the higher mysteries, but come across these properties do, exactly as IRL sports.
It’s the reliance on wrist movements and thumb twiddling wherein the paradoxical strangeness of Esports lies—it speaks to some sort of deep plasticity that underlies all human achievement; a football player climbs roughly the same steep learning curve as an Esports player, and those at the top of both are just as peerless. Humans, whether by entire body or by a single thumb, scale into hierarchies of ability just the same.
While the zone of physical performance shrinks to the almost comical in Esports, other aspects expand. Indeed, there are unique advantages, things inaccessible to regular sports. One might even say superiorities. First, there are some small logistical things: the ease of tournaments, and the technology of it all—like how you can actually watch, in live action, a player compete in a tournament, as if you were inside the helmet of an athlete. Another advantage: in Esports, the culture is to refer to players via their gamer-tags, the names of their in-game characters. This makes for weird and wacky calls, as announcers are forced to say the most ridiculous names (one of the most deadly Apex Legends stars is called “Skittlecakes”). But at the same time, gamer tags lend the whole affair a tinge of superheroes and secret identities, an aura of the mythic, as the normal players don the masks of names like Sweetdreams or Snip3down or Monsoon—and donning this nominal superhero mask does seem to impact them psychologically, for when the game starts you notice a shift in their personality, as if they are leaving behind being an “Evan” or a “Philip” and becoming something more.
It’s a transformation noticeable only because of what differentiates Esports the most from its IRL counterpart, which is how the viewer-player relationship is infinitely more personal than with regular sports. As they play or stream on Twitch you can hear their jokes, their moans of frustration, their commentary (often about the game, sometimes not), their team banter, their perspective on everything that’s happening. And it’s this extremely personal relationship that makes the players the most money, that fuels the Esports economy.
Which brings me to the common accusation that Esports players are unnecessarily toxic—players yell at one another, swear, diss other teams, make dirty jokes, and sometimes say politically-incorrect things. It doesn’t help that they are almost all young men between 18 and 26, their veins coursing with hormones. Yet, again, this is foregrounded in Esports only because we can actually listen to players as they practice and compete. The terrible truth is that all sports are toxic in this manner, probably because almost everything, at the very highest levels of competition, from sports to business to, yes, often academia, can be toxic in a similar manner. And the very same people yelling in private are then out in public, preaching about the importance of “workplace culture” and “work/life balance” after their weekend grinds, or preaching about speech laws after making their own suspect jokes over expensive dinners.
I prefer honesty. Yes, Esports players are not fit like Greek gods, and instead of running on fields made artificially verdant green they are hunched over amid recording equipment in the dim light of their screens. But you can see their faces, and hear them speak, and they come to us, in their cries of joy and their cursing and humor, as totally and unabashedly human.
