Forbes 30 Under 30 is an awkward ego-festThe view from being a "list-maker"
How to make art that lasts 1,000 yearsOn creating for the Long Now
Why do most popular science books suck?On the overwhelming needlessness of nonfiction
Big Tech is replacing human artists with AICorporations are automating everything, even our pets
Futurists have their heads in the cloudsOn making good predictions for 2050
Writing for outlets isn't worth it anymoreAn author's perspective on The Great Unbundling and the "death" of media
Now that scientists can manipulate dream content, advertisers want inThe start of a harmful trend
Billionaires have polarized space explorationThe coming space politics of Ups vs. Downs
We need a Butlerian Jihad against AIA proposal to ban AI research by treating it like human-animal hybrids
What killed the writer Mark Baumer?The publishing industry's troubled relationship with writers
Literary exorcisms On finishing my novel THE REVELATIONS
On being the subject of a media cycle Concerning public attention
