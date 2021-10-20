The Intrinsic Perspective
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
The view from being a "list-maker"
Comment 1Share
On creating for the Long Now
Comment 2Share
On the overwhelming needlessness of nonfiction
Comment 22Share
Corporations are automating everything, even our pets 
Comment 38Share
On making good predictions for 2050
Comment 60Share
An author's perspective on The Great Unbundling and the "death" of media
Comment 16Share
The start of a harmful trend
Comment 4Share
The coming space politics of Ups vs. Downs
Comment 17Share
A proposal to ban AI research by treating it like human-animal hybrids
Comment 25Share
The publishing industry's troubled relationship with writers
Comment 6Share
On finishing my novel THE REVELATIONS
Comment 5Share
Concerning public attention
CommentShare
© 2021 Erik Hoel. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
The Intrinsic Perspective is on Substack – the place for independent writing